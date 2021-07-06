Final turbine in place at Kincardine Wind Farm off Aberdeen By Allister Thomas July 6, 2021, 10:13 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm Kincardine Wind Farm The final floating turbine is now in place at the Kincardine Wind Farm off the Aberdeen coast. Contractor First Subsea said the turbine was connected to its moorings over the weekend. Once up and running, Kincardine will be the world’s largest floating offshore windfarm, with a total of six turbines now sitting around nine miles off the coast. To read the full story on Energy Voice click here Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.