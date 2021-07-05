Amazing grandmother completes wing walk for north-east school

A grandmother took to the skies at the weekend for a challenge she has been dreaming of for 35 years.

Wyn Barber might be too afraid to go on a rollercoaster but has been keen to do a wing walk, and, just days from her 70th birthday, has now done so.

The retired auctioneer is no stranger to fundraising, and decided this was the perfect one to do for Orchard Brae School in Aberdeen after hearing how much it has helped her family.

Mrs Barber is originally from Aberdeen, but has lived in Derbyshire for the last 32 years.

On a recent trip north, she visited her cousin whose great-grandsons both attend the special school.

She said: “I don’t think I would do these types of things purely for fun, I’ve got to have a commitment or another reason to do something that will benefit somebody else before I take on these challenges.

“It was something I had always wanted to do, I was 35 when I first saw a proper display team doing it and I thought ‘I would love to do that’.

“I don’t really know why I take on challenges that push me when I can’t even go on a rollercoaster at the fair, it just totally freaks me out.”

She “disappeared into the clouds”

On Sunday, Mrs Barber climbed up onto the plane without a ladder and was strapped on tightly before ascending around 3,000ft into the air.

The flight had been delayed by hours and the weather was stormy, but she was determined to go ahead with her wing walk.

She said: “While I was up there the rain came on and it was like having ice needles thrown in your face, I thought my lips feel as though they’re going to bruise.

“After I landed and came down there was a big flash of lighting in the distance behind where we’d just come from.”

Her family were all supporting her from the ground and later told the grandmother that she “disappeared into the clouds”.

The bi-plane travelled around 100mph and Mrs Barber revealed she had to remain on her tiptoes throughout because her legs were too short to put her feet firmly on the aircraft.

“It was amazing, it was a very mixed feeling of total exhilaration and a little part terrifying as well,” she said.

Daughter Beke Pemberton watched her mum in awe as she completed the fundraiser.

“She was amazing,” she said. “We all think she is amazing doing this especially when she will be 70 on Friday.

“Hopefully it will raise some money for this school which is so important.”

Orchard Brae School

Mrs Barber grew up in Aberdeen, and worked at the papermills in Stoneywood before moving to Derbyshire.

She has almost raised £600 so far for Friends of Orchard Brae, and is delighted that the money will go straight towards helping children with additional support needs.

Although she has done a lot of fundraising since she retired, Mrs Barber said raising money for an Aberdeen cause meant a great deal to her.

“To do it for Orchard Brae School felt very special, unfortunately because my cousin’s great-grandsons need the special support and help.”

She added: “It’s through them and children like them that push themselves to their maximum to do things that other kids take for granted and to be able to help them and get some special equipment for their school or whatever the money will go towards just really feels good.”