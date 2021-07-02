Stonehaven Covid: Where are the latest business closures?

More business closures have been announced in Stonehaven amid a rise in Covid cases.

A wave of premises have shut their doors this week amid concerns about positive test results in the area.

NHS Grampian reported record number of cases on Friday with 322 – beating the previous high of 308 on Wednesday.

Now more temporary business closures have been confirmed in Stonehaven due to Covid concerns.

Which businesses have closed now?

The latest businesses to close their doors for a short period due to concerns include Stonehaven’s branch of the Royal British Legion.

The members club has confirmed it will close until concerns have eased in the community.

A social media post said: “Due to the current situation with the spike in Covid cases in Stonehaven we haven, with heavy hearts, decided to close until cases drop.

“This is to safeguard our members and staff. Hopefully it won’t be for too long.”

Meanwhile, the Stonehaven Recreation Grounds have suspended all indoor business until Tuesday, July 6 after a member of staff tested positive.

However, outdoor activities including bowls and tennis will continue with access to the changing rooms with only commercial areas affected, including Monday’s bingo.

A social media post said: “While we do not believe that this has spread to any other members of staff as we often just have one member of staff on per shift, we feel we have an obligation to our staff and customers to keep everyone safe.

“All other members of staff and management have tested negative.”

The businesses join several others including The Bay and Carron fish and chip shops, Troupers bar, the Shamrock and Thistle coffee shop and others to announce short-term closures.

What is happening in Stonehaven?

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show that 52 Covid cases were reported in Stonehaven between June 23 and 29.

The community currently has among the highest rates of the virus per head in population in Aberdeenshire.

However, Banchory, Newmachar, Rosehearty and Elrick all have more proportionately more positive test results.

Testing was already available in Stonehaven for those without symptoms on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with NHS Grampian now adding an additional trip to Mackie Academy on Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.

A spokesman said: “We are seeing a rapid rise in Covid-19 cases in Stonehaven, as well as in other parts of Grampian.

“We continue to encourage everyone to keep following the Facts guidance, to attend their vaccination appointments when invited, to self-isolate and book a PCR test immediately if they develop symptoms, and to access regular asymptomatic testing to help us identify cases as quickly as possible.”