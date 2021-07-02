Two in hospital after A90 van and motorbike crash at Laurencekirk

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on a major north-east route.

The A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road has been shut northbound following the incident at the A937 Laurencekirk turn-off, north of the town.

UPDATE❗ ⌚ 15:20#A90 RTC#A90 N/B remains ❌CLOSED❌ RTC on the A90 at Laurencekirk N/B Traffic is very slow in the area, expect delays@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel pic.twitter.com/f2RcS5942I — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 2, 2021

Emergency services were contacted shortly after 2pm and the road remained closed until 12.15am on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called at about 2.10pm following the report of a two-vehicle road crash involving a motorbike and a van on the A90 near northbound near Laurencekirk.

“Emergency services are in attendance. Two people have been taken to hospital and the road is currently closed.”

Two fire engines were also dispatched to the scene from Stonehaven and Laurencekirk in response to the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called at 2.10pm following an incident at the junction of the A937 where it meets the A90 near Laurencekirk.

“Crews made the scene safe and stabilised the vehicles.”