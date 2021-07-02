Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doctor struck off after he forgot to send patient biopsies to lab

By Donna MacAllister
July 2, 2021, 9:27 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The north-east doctor forgot to send patient biopsies to the lab.

A north east doctor has been struck off for failing to send patient biopsy samples for testing.

While packing up his office in preparation for a move to Australia in March 2016, Dr Harry Dye came across 15 patient samples he had forgotten to send for testing.

These included moles, skin lesions and possible tumours taken from biopsies between September 2015 and the time of his leaving.

Dr Dye was based at Finlayson Street Surgery in Fraserburgh at the time.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal held a five-day hearing in 2017 and found him not fit to practice, slapping him with 18 months of conditions.

This week, after reviewing the case, they have removed his name from the medical register.

Stripped

This means he can no longer work as a doctor in the UK.

The body’s report concluded Dr Dye “persistently lacked insight into the seriousness of his actions or their consequences”.

It also said he failed to produce any evidence to demonstrate that he has insight into his misconduct, “nor has he taken any steps to remediate it”.

It went on: “His failure to send numerous samples to the laboratory could have had serious consequences for a number of patients, however the tribunal has received no evidence from Dr Dye to indicate that he acknowledges this or to persuade the tribunal that it will not happen again.”

It was also said that Dr Dye has not worked in clinical practice since 2016
nor has he registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency.

Th report added: “He has provided no evidence of attempting to maintain his medical skills and his failure to do so now rendered his impairment more acute.”

In a written submission supplied to the tribunal by his representative, Dr Dye told the tribunal he remains hopeful that a return to practice in Australia will allow him to provide the General Medical Council with evidence of remediation in future.

 

