Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan arrested on drink-driving charge

Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan is to appear in court accused of drink driving.

The Manchester-born right-back – who made almost 300 appearances for the Dons – was arrested last month on suspicion of being over the limit.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence on the A944 in the Aberdeen area during the evening of Friday, June 25.

“He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 20.”

Logan, who left Pittodrie at the end of last season, launched his own plumbing and heating business in July 2020 after qualifying as a gas engineer.