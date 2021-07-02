Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan arrested on drink-driving charge

By Lauren Taylor
July 2, 2021, 9:08 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Shay Logan is facing court accused of drink driving.

Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan is to appear in court accused of drink driving.

The Manchester-born right-back – who made almost 300 appearances for the Dons – was arrested last month on suspicion of being over the limit.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a road traffic offence on the A944 in the Aberdeen area during the evening of Friday, June 25.

“He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, July 20.”

Logan, who left Pittodrie at the end of last season, launched his own plumbing and heating business in July 2020 after qualifying as a gas engineer.

 

