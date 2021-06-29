Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drunken lout threatened to shoot shop assistant who refused to sell him booze

By Danny McKay
June 29, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

A drunken lout threatened to follow a shop assistant home and shoot him after he refused to sell him more booze.

Patrick O’Neill warned the Co-op worker his family would be in danger and bragged he would happily do 10 years in jail for him.

The 45-year-old had been seen staggering around the Kingswells shop by staff, dropping cans of beer and slurring his words.

And when staff declined to sell the intoxicated man any more alcohol, he became aggressive and made the threats.

‘I’ll end you’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court witnesses were working at the store on April 5 when they spotted O’Neill entering, appearing to be in a “highly intoxicated state”.

He was unsteady on his feet, slurring his words and “repeatedly dropped cans of beer he was holding”.

Staff informed him, due to his level of intoxication, he would not be sold alcohol, to which he responded: “I’ll end you. I’ll break your bones.”

‘I’ve done 20 years, I’ll do another 10 for you’

He then picked up a 10-pack of beer and attempted to purchase it, but staff refused to serve him.

This caused O’Neill to “become more agitated” and began being abusive, getting “as close as he could” to staff with the till and a social distancing screen in the way.

Ms Kerr said O’Neill “stated he was going to come back and shoot the witness in the face”.

He also threatened to follow a member of staff home after work and said his family was “in danger”.

O’Neill said: “I’ve done 20 years, I’ll do another 10 for you.”

Staff were ‘simply doing their job’

He has not previously served a 20-year sentence.

O’Neill, of Granton Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, and to another charge of breaching an anti-social behaviour order.

Defence agent Alex Burn said his client struggles with drink and was “clearly under the influence of alcohol” at the time.

He added: “He hasn’t got much recollection of the incident.

“He’s very regretful for his conduct towards the staff simply doing their job.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge handed O’Neill a fine of £260, but with no time to pay being sought, he was ordered to serve the alternative 14 days in prison.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.