Willie Miller column: Aberdeen FC women going from strength to strength

By Sean Wallace
June 29, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The Aberdeen FC Women squad celebrate after winning the title at Dundee United
Congratulations to Aberdeen FC women on securing the SWPL 2 title and deserved promotion to the top flight.

They can now mix it with the best having secured highly impressive back to back promotions to rise through the divisions.

A 5-2 defeat of Dundee United secured the title in style as Aberdeen FC women continued their impressive ascent.

The Reds were only completing in their first first full SWPL 2 campaign after earning promotion with a SWFL Division 1 North title win at the end of 2019.

As with any promotion strengthening will probably be required to compete at the top because there are some very good sides in that division such as Glasgow City, Rangers and Celtic.

The Dons secured the title with a fantastic first half performance against Dundee United where they raced into a 5-1 lead at the break.

Doubles from Eva Thomson and Francesca Ogilvie and a Bayley Hutchison put them in control and underlined their strength.

A 2-0 defeat of Partick Thistle prior to the Dundee United clash all but  guaranteed they would play in SWPL 1 next season due to a superior goal difference.

However Aberdeen FC women made it official in style with an emphatic win whilst second placed Hamilton Accies were held to a draw by Boroughmuir Thistle.

Aberdeen FC women’s win sealed the SWPL2 title with two games to spare.

It is a very positive move forward for Aberdeen FC women but they will probably still need to add to compete with the very best.

 

