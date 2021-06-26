Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Popular Aberdeen pub shuts doors after staff tests positive for Covid

By Denny Andonova
June 26, 2021, 4:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Four people in Brig O'Don have tested positive for Covid.
A popular Aberdeen pub has shut doors to customers after several staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Bosses at the Brig O’ Don on King Street have taken the decision to temporarily close their premises after four people from their team contracted Covid.

In light of the detected cases, the majority of the team has been asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

The venue, which is owned by pub and beer giant Greene King, announced the closure on social media on Friday – saying they have taken the news “extremely seriously”.

However, general manager Aidan Campbell has highlighted there is no evidence of any transmission of the virus in the pub.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “Unfortunately, four of our team have received positive test results for Covid-19 and as a result the majority of the team have been asked to self-isolate as a precaution.

“We could remain open as there’s no evidence to suggest there was any transmission in our pub, but we don’t want to do so when we’re not confident we’ve got enough people available to run the pub to its usual high standard.

“We’re therefore just briefly closing until either people can come back to work or we get some extra people in to help us out in the short term.”

The post continued: “The team have all worked really hard since reopening to operate extremely high hygiene and cleaning standards as ultimately everyone’s safety is our priority.

“We’ve taken this news extremely seriously and liaise regularly with health authorities.

“Thank you for your understanding and we hope to see you again soon. We will confirm our reopening date in a few days’ time.”

Highest Covid case rates in the country

The closure of the pub comes after Aberdeen recorded its second Covid death this week on Friday.

Old Aberdeen also has the second-highest case rate in the area over the last seven days – with a rate of 705 per 100,000 population – after Garlogie and Elrick in Aberdeenshire.

Data released by the Scottish Government yesterday showed that Garlogie and Elrick continue to be the neighbourhood with the highest case rate in the country.

Friday’s figure for the area was 1,987.77 – down from more than 2,000 on Thursday.

However, while the seven day rate per 100,000 in the neighbourhood is lower than the day before, it remains considerably higher than all other places in Scotland.

In a population of just under 4,000 there have been 78 positive cases in Garlogie and Elrick in the past week.

