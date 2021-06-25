Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three in dock after police carry out dawn raids across Aberdeen

By Danny McKay
June 25, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
A man is led away from the scene of one of the police raids.
A man is led away from the scene of one of the police raids.

Three men have appeared in court after cops carried out a series of raids across Aberdeen.

The Evening Express and Press and Journal were given exclusive access to the early-morning raids – as part of Operation Makeshift – which involved a 40-strong team of officers.

More than £30,000 of Class A drugs were recovered during the course of the six-month intelligence-led operation.

And now, three men have appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the raids – which were part of a major crackdown on an organised crime group pedalling drugs in the city.

Cocaine, heroin and cash were recovered during the operation

Daniel Edwards, 35, of no fixed abode, Liam Jones, 22, of no fixed abode, and Robert Tomlinson, 48, of Aberdeen, each faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The trio did not enter pleas during the behind-closed-doors hearing and were remanded in custody.

The case against them was committed for further examination.

They are expected to appear again over the matter within the next eight days.

Officers targeted properties in Morrison Drive, Wallfield Crescent, Baker Street, Mill Drive, Smithfield Court, River Don Gardens, Bannermill Place and Berryden Road in the hunt for key members of what is believed to be a Liverpool-based organised crime gang.

Over the course of the six-month operation, crack cocaine with a street value of £18,000, heroin with a £13,000 street value and £19,390 of cash were recovered.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.