Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Former Debenhams store lined up as new mass vaccination centre for Aberdeen

By Craig Munro
June 25, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The Debenhams store at the Trinity Centre when it was still open. Picture by Chris Sumner

The former Debenhams department store on Union Street is being lined up as the probable site for a new mass vaccination centre for Aberdeen, it is understood.

The premises, located in the city’s Trinity Centre, are currently sitting empty after the shopping giant announced in February all of its Scottish stores would be closing permanently.

However, the former shop’s large floor space and three storeys are believed to be ideal for it to operate as a replacement for the P&J Live from this autumn.

The exhibition centre, which opened its doors in 2019 just seven months before lockdown, has served as the city’s main vaccination hub since February 1.

From the end of August, though, it will return to hosting live events as restrictions to indoor gatherings are eased.

On September 17, the Your Home Expo will become the first event to take place in the centre for around 18 months.

But with all Scottish adults expected to have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine by July 18, and with a period of eight weeks between jabs, venues for distributing second doses will be needed beyond the end of the summer.

It is believe that Debenhams is at, or near, the top of the list of candidates for the replacement site.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We are currently looking to secure accommodation for city immunisation clinics, for once we leave P&J Live at the end of August.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.