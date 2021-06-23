Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Builder told cops he had gun and would ‘bite their noses off’ if they stopped his party

By David McPhee
June 23, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

A Liverpool builder who was partying at an Aberdeen flat told police he had a gun and threatened to “bite their noses off” when they attempted to break up the revelry.

Anthony Dillon became aggressive with officers when they turned up at the loud gathering in Grandholm Street due to a noise complaint on November 6 2019.

The 38-year old then became abusive to police officers, throwing a glove at one officer’s face while also making degrading remarks to a female officer.

While being transported to Kittybrewster Police Office 38-year old then uttered threats of violence towards the officers and threatened their families, before telling them that he “had a piece” and pointed to his waistband – suggesting it was a gun.

During his stay at the custody suite he then told officers he would “bite their noses off”.

Said he would ‘shoot’ officers

Fiscal depute Ross Canning told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Dillon “became instantly aggressive” when police arrived at the flat.

He added: “He threw a glove at one officer that hit him on the head.

“Later, he said he had a piece and would shoot the police officer. He then put his hand towards his belt buckle.”

Mr Canning also told the court that, prior to his arrest, Dillon had attempted to resist officers as they tried to place handcuffs on him by bracing his arms.

He then called one female officer “a lesbian” before making derogatory sexual remarks that she considered offensive.

Accused had been ‘drinking to excess’

Defence solicitor David Sutherland said: “The accused had come to Aberdeen with friends and had been drinking to excess.”

Sheriff Eric Brown told Dillon he would deal with him by way of a fine.

He fined Dillon, of Blue Bell Lane, Liverpool, £420 for his actions.

