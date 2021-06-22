NHS Grampian introduce new appointments for people waiting for first dose of Covid vaccine

NHS Grampian have opened up more than 3,000 new first dose vaccine appointments to clamp down on the rising number of Covid cases in the Aberdeen area.

The new first dose appointments are being held at P&J Live until Sunday, June 27.

Every day 500 extra appointments are now available at the venue for anyone aged 18 and over who needs a first dose of the vaccination.

THREAD // #ICYMI 3,000 Extra First Dose Appointments @ P&J Live Between Now & Sunday 27th! To help beat the rising number of COVID-19 cases in #Aberdeen and the surrounding area, NHS Grampian have opened up more than 3,000 new first dose vaccination appointments this week alone. pic.twitter.com/VwdiJRmrJO — NHS Grampian (@NHSGrampian) June 22, 2021

If you have been sent an email, text or are waiting for your blue envelope you can now go online and rearrange your appointment to bring it forward to one of the new slots.

These extra vaccination appointments come after NHS Grampian deployed a mobile testing unit in Aberdeenshire after Westhill and Elrick recorded Scotland’s highest weekly Covid case positivity rate.

On Sunday, NHS Grampian recorded 101 new Covid cases in just 24 hours, which was the highest since January.

Walk-in clinics

NHS Grampian walk-in clinics are available for anyone over 30 who still needs a first dose of the Covid vaccine. These are available at P&J Live between 9am and 1pm until Sunday, June 27.

People living in Aberdeen City aged 18 and over who waiting for their first dose of the vaccine are invited along to a drop in clinic at Froghall Community Centre.

These clinics will be running on Wednesday, June 23 from 11am-4.30pm and Thursday, June 24 from 11am to 6pm.

NHS Grampian have advised that if clinics are particularly busy people may be asked to come back at another time.