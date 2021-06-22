NHS Grampian introduce new appointments for people waiting for first dose of Covid vaccine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian introduce new appointments for people waiting for first dose of Covid vaccine

By Lauren Taylor
June 22, 2021, 10:48 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Covid vaccine.
NHS Grampian have opened up more than 3,000 new first dose vaccine appointments to clamp down on the rising number of Covid cases in the Aberdeen area.

The new first dose appointments are being held at P&J Live until Sunday, June 27.

Every day 500 extra appointments are now available at the venue for anyone aged 18 and over who needs a first dose of the vaccination.

If you have been sent an email, text or are waiting for your blue envelope you can now go online and rearrange your appointment to bring it forward to one of the new slots.

These extra vaccination appointments come after NHS Grampian deployed a mobile testing unit in Aberdeenshire after Westhill and Elrick recorded Scotland’s highest weekly Covid case positivity rate.

On Sunday, NHS Grampian recorded 101 new Covid cases in just 24 hours, which was the highest since January.

Walk-in clinics

NHS Grampian walk-in clinics are available for anyone over 30 who still needs a first dose of the Covid vaccine. These are available at P&J Live between 9am and 1pm until Sunday, June 27.

People living in Aberdeen City aged 18 and over who waiting for their first dose of the vaccine are invited along to a drop in clinic at Froghall Community Centre.

These clinics will be running on Wednesday, June 23 from 11am-4.30pm and Thursday, June 24 from 11am to 6pm.

NHS Grampian have advised that if clinics are particularly busy people may be asked to come back at another time.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.