Mobile testing unit to be deployed to Kincorth in Aberdeen

A mobile testing unit will be open in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen from Sunday.

It will be stationed at Kincorth Library from June 20-25 and again from June 27-July 2, from 10am-5pm.

People are encouraged to book an appointment for a test even if they are not displaying symptoms.

With Covid case numbers growing throughout the city, NHS Grampian hope it will the testing facilities will help “nip it in the bud”.

Shantini Paranjothy, consultant in public health with NHS Grampian, said: “The number of cases in the city continues to rise which is why it is important we all take action now to do everything we can to nip it in the bud.

“We all know that if everyone plays their part it can make a huge difference in containing the virus and help protect our friends, family and loved ones.

“One in three people with Covid-19 don’t show any symptoms but they can still spread the virus – that’s why community testing is so important and why we are asking everyone to get tested.”

Ms Paranjothy added: “The mobile testing unit is open to anyone who lives, works or spends time in area so please, take up this chance to help keep our city safe.”

People are able to book an appointment at the unit for a test, whether they have symptoms or not.

With dozens of new infections being reported in Aberdeen every day, compared to single-digit increases in neighbouring Aberdeenshire and Moray – health bosses believe that regular testing is the key to halting the virus.