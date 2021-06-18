Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mobile testing unit to be deployed to Kincorth in Aberdeen

By Daniel Boal
June 18, 2021, 6:10 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
A mobile testing unit will be open in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen from Sunday.

It will be stationed at Kincorth Library from June 20-25 and again from June 27-July 2, from 10am-5pm.

People are encouraged to book an appointment for a test even if they are not displaying symptoms.

With Covid case numbers growing throughout the city, NHS Grampian hope it will the testing facilities will help “nip it in the bud”.

Shantini Paranjothy, consultant in public health with NHS Grampian, said: “The number of cases in the city continues to rise which is why it is important we all take action now to do everything we can to nip it in the bud.

“We all know that if everyone plays their part it can make a huge difference in containing the virus and help protect our friends, family and loved ones.

“One in three people with Covid-19 don’t show any symptoms but they can still spread the virus – that’s why community testing is so important and why we are asking everyone to get tested.”

Ms Paranjothy added: “The mobile testing unit is open to anyone who lives, works or spends time in area so please, take up this chance to help keep our city safe.”

People are able to book an appointment at the unit for a test, whether they have symptoms or not.

With dozens of new infections being reported in Aberdeen every day, compared to single-digit increases in neighbouring Aberdeenshire and Moray – health bosses believe that regular testing is the key to halting the virus.

