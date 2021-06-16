Missing UTG granite reported to police as we track it down to leafy Aberdeen suburb

Huge granite steps missing from Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens have been traced to the driveway of a prominent city businessman.

The stack of around 50 stones, and one of the Victorian park’s recognisable globe street lamps, were tracked down by Aberdeen Journals to the front lawn of Mike Wilson.

But he and sub-contractor Graeme Cheyne both said the bar owner, who runs Epic Group, did not ask for the rock to be left there.

Union Terrace Gardens (UTG) is in the midst of a £28 million overhaul, approved by planners on the basis granite removed in the construction was reused within the park – unless written authority had been given.

Only seven days ago, senior council officers dismissed reports granite from the city centre site was unaccounted for – though they launched an investigation when confronted by us with images of it in its mystery leafy surroundings.

Its whereabouts were not publicly known, until now.

This afternoon they could be seen stowed away at the end of a lush green lane, surrounded by fields and ponies.

A flat bed lorry, complete with a small crane, and a flatbed van were there loading the blocks to be taken away.

Builder: ‘I would get it off the lorry, put it there and deal with the consequences later’

Today, Mr Cheyne told us he had left them there around a fortnight ago as he had no room at his yard, denying any malicious intent.

The builder said he had constructed Mr Wilson’s Cults home around three years ago and claimed he knew the granite would be safe on the rough patch of land on the edge of the countryside.

Mr Cheyne said: “I didn’t even ask Mike if I could store it there, I just knew there was a bit of spare land there doing nothing.

“At 4.30pm on a Friday, things are closing in on you and you are in a race against time.

“I thought I would get it off the lorry, put it there and deal with the consequences later.

“We couldn’t just lay it down in the street, they needed to be out of the way and secure.

“We didn’t want people seeing or knowing about them.

“He has that rough bit of ground that is perfect for a lorry coming in.”

Mr Wilson confirmed the area was covered by CCTV, adding: “There are not many folk that could lift those things so I think it was as remote a site as Mr Cheyne could think of.

“I had no desire for it to be on my land, I don’t have any use for it – short of building a helipad.

“There are so many people walking through my garden at the weekends as they just think it’s an extension of the road that if Mr Cheyne wanted to hide it, it would be way down the back of the property.”

Police investigating the whereabouts of UTG granite

But now, we can also reveal the council have reported the matter to the police.

A spokeswoman said: “The council’s own investigation, including an audit into all granite from Union Terrace Gardens, is underway. In addition, we have referred the matter to Police Scotland for their consideration.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Labour, Conservative and Independent ruling coalition told us: “Today council officers have referred the matter of removed granite from UTG to Police Scotland after requests from the administration leaders.

“The purpose of this is to investigate whether any criminal intent existed in the removal of granite and other objects from UTG by a sub-contractor.

“It is our view that this is in the public interest both in terms of accountability and transparency.”

Councillors will be asked to back an urgent motion at Monday’s full meeting, tasking officials with looking into whole affair.

“As this is now with Police Scotland it would be inappropriate for further comment on this matter, including those involved, Mr Wilson of Epic Group and the sub-contractor,” the spokesman added.

Before the report was made to police, Mr Wilson, who owns a number of city centre bars and clubs as well as the Monkey House overlooking UTG, said: “I think it would be a complete waste of police time.

“I don’t believe there has been, because if you steal something you would hide it – not put it at a gate where people can see it.

“So I think it would be a complete waste of their time. But people are perfectly at liberty to put matters to police if they feel they want it investigated.

“But there is nothing is missing and everything is accounted for.”