Deer spotted sprinting down Aberdeen street

Locals in Aberdeen’s Northfield had to do a double take today after spotting a deer dashing along their street today.

Michelle Alexander originally thought it was a “big dog” running down Cummings Park Drive before realising it was a deer.

She managed to snap a photo of it sprinting down the road at about 1.30pm.

Miss Alexander has lived on the street for about eight years and has never seen deer in the area before.

She said: “I have seen them when out for a walk in the forest, you expect to see them there, not running down the street you stay on.

“Foxes, you see them going about at night time. I saw one up at Byron Park, it just ran right in front of me.”

After putting it on social media Miss Alexander had been told that a friend had spotted the deer earlier near Northfield Academy.

It ran down Caperstown Crescent, along Cummings Park Drive and down Granitehill Road towards Provost Rust Drive.