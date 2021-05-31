Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Deer spotted sprinting down Aberdeen street

By Lauren Taylor
May 31, 2021, 6:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
To go with story by Lauren Taylor. Deer spotted running along street in Aberdeen Picture shows; Deer running on street in Northfield. Northfield, Aberdeen. Supplied by Michelle Alexander Date; 31/05/2021
To go with story by Lauren Taylor. Deer spotted running along street in Aberdeen Picture shows; Deer running on street in Northfield. Northfield, Aberdeen. Supplied by Michelle Alexander Date; 31/05/2021

Locals in Aberdeen’s Northfield had to do a double take today after spotting a deer dashing along their street today.

Michelle Alexander originally thought it was a “big dog” running down Cummings Park Drive before realising it was a deer.

She managed to snap a photo of it sprinting down the road at about 1.30pm.

Miss Alexander has lived on the street for about eight years and has never seen deer in the area before.

She said: “I have seen them when out for a walk in the forest, you expect to see them there, not running down the street you stay on.

“Foxes, you see them going about at night time. I saw one up at Byron Park, it just ran right in front of me.”

After putting it on social media Miss Alexander had been told that a friend had spotted the deer earlier near Northfield Academy.

It ran down Caperstown Crescent, along Cummings Park Drive and down Granitehill Road towards Provost Rust Drive.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.