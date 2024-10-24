Inverness man spared jail after he downloaded almost 23 hours of abuse videos

An Inverness man who downloaded more than 22 hours of videos of children being abused and 1,058 indecent images over an eight-year period has avoided jail.

Instead, Nigel Gordon, who is living in temporary accommodation in Inverness’ Lochalsh Road, must participate in a rehabilitation programme for sex offenders, remain under social work supervision for three years and carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

The 59-year-old was also placed on the sex offender’s register for three years.

Sheriff Robert Frazer also imposed a number of restrictions on Gordon regarding his possession and use of internet-enabled devices and communication with any child under the age of 16.

Gordon had previously appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted the offence, which occurred between July 2015 and December 2023.

‘He will make sure he doesn’t repeat this behaviour’

Fiscal depute Susan Love told the court at an earlier hearing that police, acting on intelligence, obtained a search warrant for Gordon’s former house Inverness and his partner answered the door.

Nine of Gordon’s internet-enabled devices were seized in the raid and on some were found images of children being abused.

Subsequent analysis of them revealed a total of 1,058 inaccessible still images, with 27 in the most graphic category. The videos had a total run time of 22 hours and 44 minutes.

Sentence had been deferred for a background report in which Gordon appeared to deny responsibility.

His solicitor, Patrick O’Dea told Sheriff Frazer: “He now accepts responsibility for downloading the material although he gives a different impression in the report.

“He is beginning to accept the gravity of the offence and the devastating effects on the children. He will make sure he doesn’t repeat this behaviour.”