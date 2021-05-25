Aberdeen man told ex ‘I’m ready to stab you’ after she found out he had partner and child

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen man told ex ‘I’m ready to stab you’ after she found out he had partner and child

By David McPhee
May 25, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Pictured is a locator of Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.
Pictured is a locator of Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen.

An Aberdeen man has admitted telling a woman he was “ready to stab” her after she tried to break it off.

David Guyan sent dozens of threatening messages to his victim when their relationship soured after it was revealed he was in a long-term partnership with another woman.

Fiscal Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the woman became “alarmed and scared” when Guyan sent her a message telling her “I’m ready to stab you” and “I will kill someone”.

The 31-year old also sent her 56 messages in one day saying he loved her.

Ms Reid said: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for approximately three months prior to these incidents.

“The relationship started in December 2020, but in February this year the woman was contacted by social media from a lady who told her she was the accused’s current partner and that they’d been together for a long time and had a child together – the complainer was unaware of this.

“She told the woman she had no intention of continuing the relationship.

“The accused thereafter continued to message the complainer making various comments about harming her and other people – he continued to send her texts and make phone calls into the beginning of March.

“She then contacted the police.”

Guyan’s solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, pointed out his client had a similar previous conviction from five years ago of “a domestic nature” with a different partner.

He tendered a plea of guilty for Guyan, from Formartine Road, Aberdeen, in his absence.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentencing until next month in order to obtain a criminal justice social work report.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.