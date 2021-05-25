Aberdeen man told ex ‘I’m ready to stab you’ after she found out he had partner and child

An Aberdeen man has admitted telling a woman he was “ready to stab” her after she tried to break it off.

David Guyan sent dozens of threatening messages to his victim when their relationship soured after it was revealed he was in a long-term partnership with another woman.

Fiscal Alison Reid told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that the woman became “alarmed and scared” when Guyan sent her a message telling her “I’m ready to stab you” and “I will kill someone”.

The 31-year old also sent her 56 messages in one day saying he loved her.

Ms Reid said: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for approximately three months prior to these incidents.

“The relationship started in December 2020, but in February this year the woman was contacted by social media from a lady who told her she was the accused’s current partner and that they’d been together for a long time and had a child together – the complainer was unaware of this.

“She told the woman she had no intention of continuing the relationship.

“The accused thereafter continued to message the complainer making various comments about harming her and other people – he continued to send her texts and make phone calls into the beginning of March.

“She then contacted the police.”

Guyan’s solicitor, Ian Woodward-Nutt, pointed out his client had a similar previous conviction from five years ago of “a domestic nature” with a different partner.

He tendered a plea of guilty for Guyan, from Formartine Road, Aberdeen, in his absence.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin deferred sentencing until next month in order to obtain a criminal justice social work report.