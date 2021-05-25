Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Willie Miller: Disappointment for Andy Considine at Euros omission

By Willie Miller
May 25, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Andrew Considine wasn't included in Scotland's squad for the European Championships
It’s disappointing Aberdeen’s Andy Considine has missed out on the Scotland squad for the European Championships.

Despite having been in the last three squads, the Dons defender was omitted from Steve Clarke’s 26-man group for the Euros.

There was always going to be a decision for manager Clarke to make in terms of whether he stuck with all the players that had helped the national team qualify. Or whether he looked to the future and gave some young players an opportunity to see what international football and a major tournament is all about.

With Clarke able to select 26 players for the Euros, it was always going to give him more scope to potentially bring in younger players like David Turnbull, Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke (right) with Andy Considine.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke, right, with Andy Considine.

If it had just been about loyalty, then Considine would have got the nod.

But I’m not surprised the Scotland boss has gone the other way and he wants to give those three young players a chance in the hope they can help us qualify for major tournaments in the future.

It’s disappointing for Considine, but at the same time I’m delighted he has managed to get three caps, because for a long time it looked like he wouldn’t get the international recognition he deserved.

It will be bittersweet for the 34-year-old, because he has won international caps, but unfortunately it looks like he is going to miss out on a major championship.

