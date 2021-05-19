Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘I hope I give you coronavirus’: Aberdeen woman coughed at bank teller in row

By Danny McKay
May 19, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
The offence happened at the TSB branch on Rosehill Drive in Aberdeen
A woman deliberately coughed and threatened to infect a bank worker with Covid in a row about her finances.

Sara Irvine marched into the TSB branch on Rosehill Drive in Aberdeen and asked to transfer her account to another bank.

But when the female teller explained this wasn’t possible, Irvine began shouting and swearing.

The 31-year-old “repeatedly and deliberately” coughed and told the teller: “I hope I give you coronavirus.”

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 2.50pm on March 17 2020.

She said: “The accused entered the locus, a TSB branch on Rosehill Drive.

“She was served by a witness and requested her TSB account be transferred to another bank.

“The witness explained this could not be done and the accused refused to accept this and, without warning, began shouting and swearing.”

She then “repeatedly and deliberately” coughed and told the teller: “I hope I give you coronavirus.”

Teller left ‘scared for her health’

Ms Kerr added: “Due to the pandemic, this caused the witness to be scared for her own and others’ health.”

The matter was reported to police.

Irvine, of Rosehill Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client “struggles with a number of mental health issues”.

Ms Ginniver explained Irvine had limited recollection of the incident, adding: “She was self-medicating with illicit substances to cope with her mental health difficulties.

“She takes full responsibility for her actions.

“She appreciates it was a very scary time and these threats would have been very scary for the bank teller.

“They were empty threats.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered Irvine to carry out 35 hours of unpaid work.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.