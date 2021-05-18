Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Dons star Jonny Hayes accused of dangerous driving

By Danny McKay
May 18, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court

Aberdeen FC star Jonny Hayes is facing court after being charged with dangerous driving, it can be revealed today.

The footballer, who is currently in his second stint at the Dons following a spell at Celtic, is alleged to have driven “grossly in excess of the speed limit during hazardous weather and traffic conditions”.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have committed the offence on January 12 this year on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, the A90 North Kingswells Junction and the A90 South Kingswells Junction.

Hayes, of Sycamore View, Inverurie, did not appear when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today but lodged a not guilty plea via letter.

Sheriff Ian Duguid QC fixed a trial diet for early next year and a pre-trial hearing for December.

The left-back and winger rejoined the Dons last summer and agreed to defer his wages for the 2020/21 season for a year with Covid causing clubs across the country financial uncertainty.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website.