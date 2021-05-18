Willie Miller: Striker JET can fly high for Aberdeen next season

Signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas can be a strong addition for Aberdeen as the striker is powerful, skillful and can score goals.

JET is the type of player the Dons need. Securing him would be a start to improving that area of the pitch.

The 4-0 loss to Premiership champions Rangers in the final game of the season proved the attack needs to be severely strengthened.

Scoring goals has been an area of concern all season and certainly needs bolstered by manager Stephen Glass during the summer transfer window.

Watching Emmanuel-Thomas in his recent goal-scoring performances against Aberdeen, he clearly has a lot of belief in his own ability.

That is shown with the way he takes penalties, handles himself on the pitch and the fact he can score.

He has netted three goals in his last two games against Livingston – both defeats.

Securing an experienced striker like Emmanuel-Thomas is another piece of the jigsaw, but more new pieces will need to be added before the start of the season.

For Aberdeen supporters to look forward to the new season, they need to be confident the goal-scoring issues will be solved.

Emmanuel-Thomas is a signing that will give a picture of what Stephen Glass is building.

However, there will need to be more signings in that attacking department to give hopes the lack of goals from this season will be rectified.

So far Glass has secured experienced, strong signings in Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher and Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Emmanuel-Thomas is another positive addition.