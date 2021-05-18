Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Willie Miller: Striker JET can fly high for Aberdeen next season

By Sean Wallace
May 18, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Aberdeen are closing in on Livingston striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas
Signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas can be a strong addition for Aberdeen as the striker is powerful, skillful and can score goals.

JET is the type of player the Dons need. Securing him would be a start to improving that area of the pitch.

The 4-0 loss to Premiership champions Rangers in the final game of the season proved the attack needs to be severely strengthened.

Scoring goals has been an area of concern all season and certainly needs bolstered by manager Stephen Glass during the summer transfer window.

Watching Emmanuel-Thomas in his recent goal-scoring performances against Aberdeen, he clearly has a lot of belief in his own ability.

That is shown with the way he takes penalties, handles himself on the pitch and the fact he can score.

He has netted three goals in his last two games against Livingston – both defeats.

Securing an experienced striker like Emmanuel-Thomas is another piece of the jigsaw, but more new pieces will need to be added before the start of the season.

For Aberdeen supporters to look forward to the new season, they need to be confident the goal-scoring issues will be solved.

Emmanuel-Thomas is a signing that will give a picture of what Stephen Glass is building.

However, there will need to be more signings in that attacking department to give hopes the lack of goals from this season will be rectified.

So far Glass has secured experienced, strong signings in Motherwell’s Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher and Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Emmanuel-Thomas is another positive addition.

