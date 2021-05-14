Revealed: Man who died in Aberdeen high rise was stabbed in stomach

A man who died in an Aberdeen high rise last month was killed by a stab wound to the abdomen.

Scott Hector’s body was discovered at the Marischal Court flats in Aberdeen city centre in the early hours of April 2.

Sean O’Halloran, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on two occasions last month charged with the 20-year old’s murder.

The two men made no plea and were remanded in custody.

Death certificate sheds light on circumstances

Mr Hector’s death certificate reveals that he died as the result of a stab wound.

There was only one primary cause of death, which was listed as a stab wound to his abdomen.

And the time of his death was recorded as 7.56am on the day his body was discovered.

The paper also lists his address as a property in Blackburn.

Mr Hector’s body was found at the high-rise flats on the morning of April 2 after emergency services received reports of him being injured.

Police swooped on the area

It sparked a major police probe that saw forensic teams cordon off the area around Marischal Court.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on the ninth floor by emergency services.

Police subsequently arrested two men and a woman in connection with the death.

A number of Marischal Court residents who spoke to the Press and Journal on the day Mr Hector’s body was discovered said the building had become “very unsafe” over the last few years.

One tenant, who did not want to be named, said: “A lot more stuff has been happening recently and it’s horrible as there are a lot of young families and kids in the building.”

Another young couple, who were new to the high-rise building, described it as awash with drugs and late night parties.

Mr Hector’s family previously said in a statement: “Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many.

“We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.

“Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.

“We have been totally shocked by the recent events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”