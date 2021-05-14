Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Revealed: Man who died in Aberdeen high rise was stabbed in stomach

By David McPhee
May 14, 2021, 1:16 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
marischal court
Scott Hector killed in Marischal Court on April 2.

A man who died in an Aberdeen high rise last month was killed by a stab wound to the abdomen.

Scott Hector’s body was discovered at the Marischal Court flats in Aberdeen city centre in the early hours of April 2.

Sean O’Halloran, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on two occasions last month charged with the 20-year old’s murder.

The two men made no plea and were remanded in custody.

Death certificate sheds light on circumstances

Mr Hector’s death certificate reveals that he died as the result of a stab wound.

There was only one primary cause of death, which was listed as a stab wound to his abdomen.

And the time of his death was recorded as 7.56am on the day his body was discovered.

The paper also lists his address as a property in Blackburn.

Mr Hector’s body was found at the high-rise flats on the morning of April 2 after emergency services received reports of him being injured.

Police swooped on the area

It sparked a major police probe that saw forensic teams cordon off the area around Marischal Court.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on the ninth floor by emergency services.

Police subsequently arrested two men and a woman in connection with the death.

Police presence at Marischal Court and Virginia Court.

A number of Marischal Court residents who spoke to the Press and Journal on the day Mr Hector’s body was discovered said the building had become “very unsafe” over the last few years.

One tenant, who did not want to be named, said: “A lot more stuff has been happening recently and it’s horrible as there are a lot of young families and kids in the building.”

Another young couple, who were new to the high-rise building, described it as awash with drugs and late night parties.

Mr Hector’s family previously said in a statement: “Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many.

“We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.

“Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.

“We have been totally shocked by the recent events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

