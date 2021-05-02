Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Body found in search for missing James Thomson

By James Wyllie
May 2, 2021, 8:46 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Coastguard teams searched for James Thomson along the shoreline in the Burghead to Hopeman area.

Police searching for missing Moray man James Thomson say a body has been found.

Officers have informed the 25-year-old’s next of kin, but added that formal identification is yet to take place.

They said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

James Thomson

Mr Thomson was last seen on Young Street, Burghead, at around 11pm on Saturday.

His disappearance prompted a wide-scale search from emergency crews, including 18 Coastguard officers.

A helicopter and the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro) also assisted as searches took place along the coast between Burghead and Hopeman.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been found in the Burghead area, following searches for missing 25-year-old James Thomson.

“The body is still to be formally identified, but James’s next of kin has been made aware. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“Members of the public are thanked for their assistance.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.