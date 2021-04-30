Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen police vow to improve – despite high public satisfaction rate

By Jamie Hall
April 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
North East Division have a high satisfaction rate.
North East Division have a high satisfaction rate.

Senior police officers in Aberdeen have pledged to improve their public service – despite the force receiving just 300 complaints from more than 70,000 incidents.

A total of 315 complaints were made regarding policing in Aberdeen city between spring 2020 and February this year.

Of those, 40 were directly related to Covid-19.

Officers responded to more than 73,000 incidents in the period concerned, meaning just 0.4% of incidents resulted in complaints.

A report to councillors revealed North East Division has a high satisfaction rate of 72%.

Despite the high rate of success Chief Superintendent George Macdonald – the north-east’s most senior officer – told Aberdeen City Council’s public protection committee the force is committed to doing better.

And he said councillors officers have often borne the brunt of the public’s frustration with coronavirus rules.

“Officers within Aberdeen are dealing with more than 70,000 incidents per year and on average we receive 276 complaints per year [across five years,” he said.

“We don’t always get every element we deal with right and there are often elements we can reflect, learn and improve upon.

“I would suggest in the vast majority of occasions we do provide an excellent service and the interactions we have with the public are very positive.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald.

“There is no complacency from me or my officers, and there are always opportunities to improve or enhance our service.

“There were 40 complaints throughout the 12-month period. At times during the pandemic, we were one of the few public-facing organisations still working and perhaps did find a brunt of frustration was very much focused on us because we had face-to-face interactions.

“It was challenging for the public and confusing at times, and often we found ourselves bearing the brunt of that.

“However, in terms of all our interactions, I still believe that is a reasonable performance.”

Committee convener Jennifer Stewart praised the police for their performance over the period specified.

She said: “It is good to hear the levels of satisfaction for the police remain high.

“You [the police] have been in the firing line for the whole time. That’s not easy on a human level and I think the figures are very good.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.