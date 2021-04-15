Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thug jailed for axe attack on man in Aberdeen

By Agency Reporter
April 15, 2021, 6:01 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
A thug is behind bars after a brutal axe attack on a man.

David Reid, 32, pounced on Iain Wilson outside a house in Marchburn Crescent, Aberdeen last April 21.

Reid had got out a car in which a woman heard cries of: “It is war. It is on. We are not f***ing about.”

Prosecutor Chris McKenna told the High Court in Glasgow: “He punched Iain Wilson on the head and repeatedly struck him with an axe or similar item.”

Mr McKenna added the victim was “overpowered” by Reid as he tried to get up.

Large head wound

The hearing was told Mr Wilson was left blood soaked from a large head wound.

Reid – who already had a history of violence – was traced days later in Carlisle.

He stated to police: “I am getting accused of something that I did not do.

“Is this guilty until proven innocent?”

But, he today admitted to a charge of assaulting Mr Wilson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Reid further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner with others.

Lady Stacey remanded him in custody pending sentencing next month.

