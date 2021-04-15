Thug jailed for axe attack on man in Aberdeen

A thug is behind bars after a brutal axe attack on a man.

David Reid, 32, pounced on Iain Wilson outside a house in Marchburn Crescent, Aberdeen last April 21.

Reid had got out a car in which a woman heard cries of: “It is war. It is on. We are not f***ing about.”

Prosecutor Chris McKenna told the High Court in Glasgow: “He punched Iain Wilson on the head and repeatedly struck him with an axe or similar item.”

Mr McKenna added the victim was “overpowered” by Reid as he tried to get up.

Large head wound

The hearing was told Mr Wilson was left blood soaked from a large head wound.

Reid – who already had a history of violence – was traced days later in Carlisle.

He stated to police: “I am getting accused of something that I did not do.

“Is this guilty until proven innocent?”

But, he today admitted to a charge of assaulting Mr Wilson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Reid further pled guilty to behaving in a threatening and abusive manner with others.

Lady Stacey remanded him in custody pending sentencing next month.