Marischal Court murder probe: Family pay tribute to Scott, 20, as teenager charged over his death

By David Walker
April 3, 2021, 4:39 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
marischal court
Scott Hector has been named as the man killed in Marischal Court on Friday

The man killed in Marischal Court in Aberdeen has been named as 20-year-old Scott Hector, with the incident being treated as murder.

Police confirmed that an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with his death.

Two others arrested yesterday, a male and a female, have been released without charge.

Emergency services were called to Marischal Court at about 7am on Friday, after a man was found injured in a flat.

Police presence at Marischal Court and Virginia Court

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been named by police as Scott Hector.

‘Heartbroken’

Scott Hector

His family paid tribute to the “outgoing, happy” young man.

They said: “Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.

“Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.

“We have been totally shocked by the recent events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

The 18-year-old suspect is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Inquiry continues

Police presence at Marischal Court

DCI Graham Smith, of the Major Investigations Team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Scott and officers are providing support at this hard time for them.

“I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this inquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public.”

“Our inquiries continue, and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident 0571 of Friday, 2 April, 2021, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

