Woman, 81, dies after two-car crash in Aberdeenshire

A woman has died following a two-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

Police confirmed Moira McLeod has died in hospital after her red Dacia Sandero collided with a white Peugeot Boxer van at around 9am on October 29.

The incident took place on the A97 Huntly to Banff road at crossroad junction at Mill of Brydock near Banff.

The 81-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment following the crash, but died at 1pm yesterday, November 2.

Sergeant Chris Smith said: “Our thoughts remain with Moira’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are keen to speak to anyone who was driving at, or near, the location who has not already been spoken to by an officer.”

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 734 of October 29.