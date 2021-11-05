Hunt for five men involved in disturbance on residential Aberdeen street By Lauren Robertson November 5, 2021, 6:36 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 4:32 pm Around five men were reportedly involved in a disturbance on a residential street in Aberdeen on Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the Gairsay Drive area at around 10.30pm on Thursday November 4. The men involved were described as being white and in their 40s. They were also all believed to be wearing dark clothing. Appeal for information Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time for more information about the disturbance. Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 4058 of November 4. Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Lord Patel takes over at Yorkshire as racism row continues to engulf county Lorry driver killed in motorway flyover plunge identified ‘Homophobia in the Met’ meant Stephen Port evidence was dismissed, inquests told Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton resigns and calls on executive board to follow