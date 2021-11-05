Section of A96 near Inverurie reopens after crane that came off road recovered

A section of the A96, which was closed while a crane was being recovered, has reopened.

The road was closed off to traffic between the Drimmies and Colpy junctions west of Inverurie after a crane came off the road on Wednesday morning.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use the A920, while work was under way to recover to vehicle.

Police have now confirmed the road has reopened.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road on Wednesday morning due an incident involving a crane.

The vehicle had been travelling northbound before it careered off the road at Oyne Fork.

The carriageway was reduced to one lane which caused long delays for motorists.