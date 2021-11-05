Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Section of A96 near Inverurie reopens after crane that came off road recovered

By Ellie Milne
November 5, 2021, 8:16 am Updated: November 5, 2021, 4:31 pm
The crane came off the road at Oyne Fork on Wednesday morning

A section of the A96, which was closed while a crane was being recovered, has reopened.

The road was closed off to traffic between the Drimmies and Colpy junctions west of Inverurie after a crane came off the road on Wednesday morning.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use the A920, while work was under way to recover to vehicle.

Police have now confirmed the road has reopened.

Emergency services were called to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road on Wednesday morning due an incident involving a crane.

The vehicle had been travelling northbound before it careered off the road at Oyne Fork.

The carriageway was reduced to one lane which caused long delays for motorists.

UPDATE A96 Police Scotland would like to advise motorists the #A96 between the Drimmies and Colpy junctions west of…

Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, 5 November 2021

