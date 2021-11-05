Traffic chaos as people descend on Newtonhill for fireworks display

Due to the Aberdeen fireworks display being cancelled, revellers travelled to Newtonhill causing heavy traffic in the area.

It is understood that many people from Aberdeen descended on the village to view the fireworks display.

This has resulted in queues of cars forming on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road causing delays in the area.

The busy event started at 6.30pm and finished at 8pm, with people were still trying to leave the small village at 9pm.

It is understood that some of the queues stretched back as far as Portlethen.

Well that's the busiest I have seen the fireworks display in Newtonhill. Traffic is still trying to leave the village,… Posted by Ian Mollison on Friday, 5 November 2021

The fireworks were organised by the Newtonhill Village Association, who were also selling food and sparklers as well as collecting donations to fund next year’s display.

Aberdeen City Council decided to cancel the city’s annual fireworks display due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings.

This led some people to make their way to smaller events being held in neighbouring towns such as Newtonhill, Peterhead and Banchory.