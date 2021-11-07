36-year-old man missing from Aberdeen traced safe and well By Michelle Henderson November 7, 2021, 9:52 am Updated: November 7, 2021, 12:20 pm Police Scotland are appealing for assistance to trace Ryan Sinclair, who has been reported missing from Aberdeen. A 36-year-old man missing from the Aberdeen area has been found by police. Police issued an appeal this morning to trace the whereabouts of Ryan Sinclair who was reported missing from the city. Ryan Sinclair is described as being 5ft10 in height, with light brown hair and of medium build. He is described as 5ft10 in height, with light brown hair, is of medium build and was wearing dark jeans and a dark navy jacket. Police have now confirmed Mr Sinclair has been traced safe and well. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up