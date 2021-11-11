Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Decision delayed on future of A-listed Aberdeen tower blocks

By Jamie Hall
November 11, 2021, 6:00 am
The future of the high-rises is yet to be decided.

Local leaders will have to wait a while longer to find out if their bid to overturn the controversial listing of eight Aberdeen tower blocks has been successful.

Aberdeen City Council has been locked in a two-year wrangle with Historic Environment Scotland over its decision to grant protected status to the Brutalist buildings.

The agency – a public body responsible for preserving Scotland’s history – gave the structures A-listed status, meaning they have the same protections as the Music Hall and Marischal College.

The blocks – Gilcomstoun Land, Porthill Court, Seamount Court, Virginia Court, Marischal Court, Thistle Court, Hutcheon Court and Greig Court – officially became listed earlier this year.

Explaining its decision, HES claimed the buildings have “outstanding historical signifance”. The body plans to use them to tell the story of how Scotland emerged from WW2.

Delay to appeal on Aberdeen tower blocks

Aberdeen City Council immediately lodged an appeal, claiming giving the tower blocks listed status would affect its ability to maintain and repair them.

DPEA, the government department which deals with planning appeals, had aimed to make its decision by Monday.

However, it has now emerged the buildings’ future will be on hold until at least the end of the month after the body decided it needed more information from the city council and HES.

“The appointed reporters have carried out accompanied inspections of the appeal site,” a Holyrood spokesman said.

“Further written information has been sought from parties involved in the appeal process and the final deadline for that information is 30 November 2021.

“Once received the reporters will consider all the information provided by all parties before coming to their decisions in the appeals.”

A spokeswoman for HES said the organisation had been “providing information” to the government reporter and was awaiting a decision.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said the authority had no further comment at this stage.

Initial call ‘ludicrous’

The initial decision sparked a furious backlash, with Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart – then the Scottish Government’s housing minister – branding it “ludicrous”.

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden, the then-co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, added it was “the craziest decision people in this city will have ever heard”.

The council’s appeal was put on hold because of Covid-19 restrictions as the council’s archives, as well as Central Library where much of the information needed to build its case, were closed.

However, city officials have now been able to submit documents to the DPEA through planning consultancy firm Montagu Evans LLP.

In the meantime, residents have already been provided with draft guidance aimed at answering questions they may have regarding listed building consent or planning permission.

