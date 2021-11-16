Road closed after lorry hits telegraph pole in Newmachar

A section of the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road was closed due to a lorry striking and damaging a telegraph pole.

Both lanes of Oldmeldrum Road at Newmachar were shut just after 10am with emergency services at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.20am on Tuesday, November 16, police received a report of a lorry striking and damaging a pole on the Old Meldrum Road, near Newmachar.

“There are no reports of any injuries and the road is currently closed.”

It is believed that the pole has fallen and hit a removal van.

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its 35 service would divert via Kingseat Road and Hillbrae Way while the road was closed.

However, services have since resumed normal routes after the road reopened at about 1pm.