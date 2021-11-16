Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Road closed after lorry hits telegraph pole in Newmachar

By Ellie Milne
November 16, 2021, 1:24 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 2:22 pm

A section of the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road was closed due to a lorry striking and damaging a telegraph pole.

Both lanes of Oldmeldrum Road at Newmachar were shut just after 10am with emergency services at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Around 10.20am on Tuesday, November 16, police received a report of a lorry striking and damaging a pole on the Old Meldrum Road, near Newmachar.

Emergency services are at the scene where a lorry hit and damaged a pole in Newmachar. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“There are no reports of any injuries and the road is currently closed.”

It is believed that the pole has fallen and hit a removal van.

Stagecoach Bluebird confirmed its 35 service would divert via Kingseat Road and Hillbrae Way while the road was closed.

However, services have since resumed normal routes after the road reopened at about 1pm.

