Cricket: Scotland announced as co-hosts of 2030 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Scotland will co-host the 2030 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup alongside England and Ireland following a competitive bidding process run by the ICC.

It will be the first time the Cricket World Cup has been held in Scotland since the 1999 tournament, when two matches were played at The Grange in Edinburgh.

The announcement comes after Scotland’s recent success at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman, with Cricket Scotland hoping that co-hosting the tournament will be the next step towards growing the game in Scotland and becoming an established force in world cricket.

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian said: “Cricket Scotland is delighted, with the England & Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland, to be awarded co-hosting rights by the International Cricket Council to the 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup Final. This is the first global cricket finals to be held partly in Scotland since 1999.

“It will be great for the Scottish cricket public to be able to see the stars of world cricket in person, as well for Scotland to show off its history and beauty to the cricket lovers from around the world who will flock to see the finals. The event will bring significant economic benefit to the country.

“We look forward to continuing our very productive partnership with the other co-hosts and the ICC to deliver a truly memorable global tournament in 2030.”

Scotland is now one of 14 countries who will host the next eight T20 World Cup tournaments and will now work closely with the ECB, Cricket Ireland and the ICC to finalise arrangements for the competition.

ICC chair Greg Barclay said of the announcement: “We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events.

“To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I’d like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders.”