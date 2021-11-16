Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cricket: Scotland announced as co-hosts of 2030 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

By Sophie Goodwin
November 16, 2021, 2:29 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 3:24 pm
Scotland's match-winners Richie Berrington and Josh Davey.
Scotland will co-host the 2030 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup alongside England and Ireland following a competitive bidding process run by the ICC.

It will be the first time the Cricket World Cup has been held in Scotland since the 1999 tournament, when two matches were played at The Grange in Edinburgh.

The announcement comes after Scotland’s recent success at the Men’s T20 World Cup in Oman, with Cricket Scotland hoping that co-hosting the tournament will be the next step towards growing the game in Scotland and becoming an established force in world cricket.

Cricket Scotland chair Tony Brian said: “Cricket Scotland is delighted, with the England & Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland, to be awarded co-hosting rights by the International Cricket Council to the 2030 Men’s T20 World Cup Final. This is the first global cricket finals to be held partly in Scotland since 1999.

“It will be great for the Scottish cricket public to be able to see the stars of world cricket in person, as well for Scotland to show off its history and beauty to the cricket lovers from around the world who will flock to see the finals. The event will bring significant economic benefit to the country.

“We look forward to continuing our very productive partnership with the other co-hosts and the ICC to deliver a truly memorable global tournament in 2030.”

Men’s T20 World Cup host schedule.

Scotland is now one of 14 countries who will host the next eight T20 World Cup tournaments and will now work closely with the ECB, Cricket Ireland and the ICC to finalise arrangements for the competition.

ICC chair Greg Barclay said of the announcement: “We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events.

“To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I’d like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders.”

 

