First glimpse of Denis Law statue in Aberdeen as countdown to grand unveiling gets under way

By Daniel Boal
November 16, 2021, 3:59 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 7:16 pm
Denis Law statue in place at Provost Skene's House in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Shoppers and visitors in Aberdeen attempted to get a sneaky peek at a new statue dedicated to one of Scotland’s greatest ever football players.

A statue of Scotland and Manchester United legend Denis Law has been placed – under wraps – has been placed outside Provost Skene’s House and will be unveiled on Thursday.

Mr Law – who has the Freedom of the City – will attend the event along with Sir Alex Ferguson. 

As the sculpture was put in place today, it was covered by a flag emblazoned with the legendary centre forward’s likeness while a 16ft wooden box was constructed around it.

Denis Law statue in place at Provost Skene’s House in Aberdeen. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Despite fears the statue, named Legend, was going to be too heavy for the space, it has been erected without any trouble at the gable end of the 16th century Provost Skene House with a direct line of sight to the Robert The Bruce statue on Broad Street.

The unveiling has become all the more poignant this year after Mr Law revealed in August that he has been diagnosed with mixed dementia.

He and Sir Alex will be welcomed to the city by Lord Provost Barney Crockett, Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing and David Suttie, a trustee of the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

‘Legend’

Having won the Ballon d’Or in 1964 – the only Scottish footballer to ever win the prestigious accolade – he is fondly known by fans as The King and The Lawman.

Born in Aberdeen back in 1940, he studied at Powis Academy before being scouted by English side Huddersfield Town.

Having attended Powis Academy, Law, aged 16, moved away to pursue a career that would take him to Huddersfield, Manchester City twice, Torino and Old Trafford.

He stayed with the Red Devils for 11 years and is widely acknowledged as one of their greatest ever players.

As one-third of Manchester United’s Holy Trinity alongside George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, there are two statues in his honour outside Old Trafford.

He was granted the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017, and also features in the hall of heroes at Provost Skene’s House, alongside the likes of author Stuart Macbride and illustrator Johanna Basford.

