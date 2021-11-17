Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bosses at hospitality firm McGinty’s raise more than £40,000 for Archway with Highland hike

By Craig Munro
November 17, 2021, 5:00 pm
From left Allan Henderson, Bill Greenhalgh, Eddie Morrison, David McAllan, Gary Ross and James Fraser.

Two hospitality bosses have raised more than £40,000 for Aberdeen charity Archway after teaming up with their friends for a gruelling 97-mile hike.

Allan Henderson and Derren McRae, directors of the McGinty’s Group, were joined by pals Eddie Morrison, Gary Ross, Bill Greenhalgh, David McAllan and James Fraser for the fundraising walk along the West Highland Way.

The group had an initial target of £10,000 but managed to beat that by more than £31,000.

Mr Henderson said he is a long-term supporter of Archway, which provides support to children and adults with learning disabilities and their families.

He said: “It certainly was a tough challenge, but we helped each other through it and completing it was a huge achievement for us all.”

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this cause – our friends and families, supporters of our business as well as to all my fellow fundraisers who contributed both financially and in terms of their walking effort.

“It’s incredible to see the amount of money we managed to raise and we hope it makes a big difference not just to Archway but all the families they support across the north-east.”

‘We couldn’t believe the final total’

Janine Davies, fundraising manager at Archway, added: “We were delighted when Allan told us he and some friends were going to do the West Highland Way and hoped to raise £10,000 for us.

“We just couldn’t believe the final total – over £40,000 and donations are still coming in.

“Archway offers a lifeline of caring services to almost 200 children and adults with learning disabilities living in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area.

“It’s been a horrible time for everyone but for Archway families caring for a child with learning disabilities, and for our permanent residents it has been even more difficult. This donation will help us reach out and offer even more support.”

