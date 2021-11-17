Bosses at hospitality firm McGinty’s raise more than £40,000 for Archway with Highland hike

Two hospitality bosses have raised more than £40,000 for Aberdeen charity Archway after teaming up with their friends for a gruelling 97-mile hike.

Allan Henderson and Derren McRae, directors of the McGinty’s Group, were joined by pals Eddie Morrison, Gary Ross, Bill Greenhalgh, David McAllan and James Fraser for the fundraising walk along the West Highland Way.

The group had an initial target of £10,000 but managed to beat that by more than £31,000.

Mr Henderson said he is a long-term supporter of Archway, which provides support to children and adults with learning disabilities and their families.

He said: “It certainly was a tough challenge, but we helped each other through it and completing it was a huge achievement for us all.”

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this cause – our friends and families, supporters of our business as well as to all my fellow fundraisers who contributed both financially and in terms of their walking effort.

“It’s incredible to see the amount of money we managed to raise and we hope it makes a big difference not just to Archway but all the families they support across the north-east.”

‘We couldn’t believe the final total’

Janine Davies, fundraising manager at Archway, added: “We were delighted when Allan told us he and some friends were going to do the West Highland Way and hoped to raise £10,000 for us.

“We just couldn’t believe the final total – over £40,000 and donations are still coming in.

“Archway offers a lifeline of caring services to almost 200 children and adults with learning disabilities living in the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area.

“It’s been a horrible time for everyone but for Archway families caring for a child with learning disabilities, and for our permanent residents it has been even more difficult. This donation will help us reach out and offer even more support.”