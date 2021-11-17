Aberdeen teen told to apologise to ‘love rival’ who she punched in teeth

A teenage girl who caused horrific facial injuries to her so-called love rival has been told to apologise to her victim for the brutal attack.

Abbie Seivwright punched another woman so hard in the face that she needed an operation to fix her teeth back in place.

Seivwright, who was also 16 at the time of the attack in May last year, pounced as she walked towards shops with friends on Marchburn Drive in Aberdeen.

Screams of ‘my teeth!’

She repeatedly punched the woman in the face, responding to her victim’s screams of “my teeth!” with swear words and claims that she “didn’t care”.

The young attacker claimed she’d punched her victim because she’d slept with her boyfriend.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told how Seivwright, who can now be named after turning 18, approached her victim as she walked along the road and punched her from behind.

Three of her front teeth were “knocked back up into her mouth”, leaving her unable to close her jaw fully and in need of an operation at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Her teeth had to be pushed back into place and secured with braces.

Appeared in court as a new mum

Seivwright pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said her client had now become a mum.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge told Seivwright: “I don’t think you realised the extent of your victim’s injuries prior to us obtaining reports.

“The report is positive, it suggests you have matured.

“You committed this when you were younger, you now have a child of your own and you will want the best for her so you will not re-offend.”

Victim had to wear corrective braces

“The injuries have had an ongoing influence on your victim and given the injuries were so serious there has to be some reformation put back to society,” the sheriff added.

She ordered Seivwright, of Victoria Road, to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Hodge added: “I would ask for you to apologise to her personally seeing she was a woman who was known to you.”

