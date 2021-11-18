Thursday courts round-up – Microwave thrown from high-rise and teen threatened cops’ kids

Good evening – here are the stories that caught the attention of our reporters today.

Farmworker denies inhumanely killing pigs – by hitting them with a hammer

A farmworker has denied allegations that he repeatedly struck pigs with a hammer and failed to “humanely euthanise” them.

Andrew Munro has pled not guilty to a total of five charges over his conduct relating to pigs at Yonderton Farm in Ellon.

He is now set to stand trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court next summer.

Two charges allege that the 47-year-old caused a pig “unnecessary suffering” by repeatedly striking it with a hammer, failing to euthanise it humanely, on January 2 and 6 this year.

Teen on trial accused of rape and attempted rape of boys in Aberdeen

A teen has gone on trial accused of raping and attempting to rape two children when he was 12 years old.

Appearing in the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen, Declan Morrison, 18, is accused of raping another 12-year-old boy at a play park in Aberdeen in December 2015.

He also faces a further charge of the attempted rape of an eight-year-old boy in Mastrick, Aberdeen, in the same year.

Morrison, of Rorie Court, Aberdeen, denies the charges against him.

Drunk flung microwave from 16th floor window of Aberdeen high-rise

A drunk butcher flung a coffee machine and microwave from the window of a 16th floor flat after a breakfast-time bender.

Jevgenijs Samsonovs flung his kitchen appliances out of high rise Cornhill Court in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning after an early-morning fallout with his girlfriend.

The appliances landed with a “loud bang” on the public footpath below, prompting a startled neighbour to call the police.

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thomson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court how the 36-year-old had started drinking at 5.30am and went on to argue with his girlfriend over her working hours.

Teen threatened to petrol bomb cops’ kids

An Inverness teen threatened to petrol bomb police officers’ children after drinking a “quite extraordinary” amount of alcohol.

Glen Wilson, 19, threatened to “kick officers’ heads in” when they tried to prevent him entering a house, and then kneed one in the groin when they attempted to detain him in December last year.

Then in February, he told officers called to a drunken disturbance at his family home that he would “petrol bomb” their children and threatened to rape one officer’s wife.

Wilson, of Dochfour Drive, Inverness, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to charges of assaulting an officer and threatening or abusive behaviour.

