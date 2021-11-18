Aberdeenshire Council launches Loves Local Gift Card

Businesses in Aberdeenshire will have the opportunity to join a new gift card scheme encouraging people in the region to shop local.

In a “milestone” move to fight the impact of the pandemic, the council has decided to back the Scotland Loves Local campaign and launch its very own gift card.

Supported by the Scottish Government, the scheme will be delivered by Scotland’s Town Partnership (STP) and Perth-based fintech specialist Miconex.

It aims to encourage people to “think local first” and invest into their town’s economy by spending in the businesses and attractions around them.

Council leader Andy Kille hopes this will bring people back to the high street and secure a more “sustainable” future for the region.

He said: “The gift card holds the power to drive significant spending across Aberdeenshire’s economy – helping secure jobs and build a more sustainable, vibrant future for communities and people across the region.

“We encourage all businesses across the region to sign up to receive payments via our Loves Local Gift Card – this is the perfect way for people across the north-east to show their support for all that their local businesses have done for them since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Unlocking spending potential and keeping money local

The Aberdeenshire Gift Card, which is one of 32 unique regional schemes in Scotland, will launch on November 23 and can only be spent in businesses located in the region.

There are no registration costs for those who wish to take part, with payments processed as part of the Mastercard network.

STP chief-officer Phil Prentice said: “We have never valued local life, the people and businesses around us more. The Scotland Loves Local Gift Card initiative embraces that.

“We can’t wait to see people loving local life by using their region’s gift card, whether that be while out shopping, meeting friends for a coffee or meal – or making a day of it and doing it all.

“This is an ideal way of supporting the brilliant businesses in our communities.”

With the platform launching just in time for the festive season, employers are also being urged to support other companies in their area by using the gift cards as part of their corporate rewards programme.

Scotland’s minister for community wealth, Tom Arthur MSP, called for all businesses to take advantage of the opportunities the scheme presents.

He said: “The gift card is a quick and efficient way to encourage spend and drive sales growth in our local economies.

“Thanks to Scottish Government funding, this is the first of its kind on a national scale and I look forward to seeing businesses benefit from the opportunities it presents.”