Two teens missing from Paisley spotted in Aberdeen city centre

Two teenagers who have been missing from Paisley since Thursday have been spotted in Aberdeen.

Laura Walker and Cahlum Hamilton, both 14, are believed to be travelling together.

They were spotted in the city centre of Aberdeen at around 11.30am on Friday, November 19.

Laura is described as being 4ft 11ins, of slim build and with dirty blonde/brown hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black North Face jacket, black leggings, white Nike shoes.

Cahlum is described as being 5ft 1ins and of slim build with short brown hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a red Lacosse tracksuit.

Police appeal

Police appealed to the public for their help and to the teenagers to come forward.

They said: “We are appealing for anyone who has seen Laura or Cahlum to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“Officers have carried out a number of inquiries and now know they travelled to Aberdeen together.

“Laura, Cahlum, if you see this, please do get in touch with us. We just want to make sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of either Laura or Cahlum should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1805 or 1828 of Thursday November 18.