Two teens spotted in Aberdeen who had been missing since Thursday found safe and well By Lauren Robertson November 23, 2021, 8:35 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 8:48 pm Two teenagers who were reported missing from the Paisley area on Thursday have been found. Laura Walker and Cahlum Hamilton, both 14, were reported missing five days ago. Police revealed the pair were believed to be travelling together and that they had been spotted in Aberdeen city centre on Friday. Officers have now announced that both teens have been found safe and well. They thanked the public for their help in finding the teenagers. Teenagers traced – We can confirm that 14-year-old Laura Walker and 14-year-old Cahlum Hamilton, reported missing in… Posted by North East Police Division on Tuesday, 23 November 2021