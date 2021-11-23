‘I’m not angry’: Victim of racist Aberdeen teen speaks out after receiving abuse on walk home

An Aberdeen man who was told “go back to your own country” by a racist teenager has said he is “not angry”.

Gabriel Ogalde-Gallardo was branded “curry-munching” and told to go back to Pakistan by Theo De Geus, 19, despite being born in Chile and having lived in Aberdeen for nearly 15 years.

Mr Ogalde-Gallardo spoke out after De Geus appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted hurling racist abuse and threatening violence towards him on October 30 this year.

De Geus, who was also on bail at the time, also pleaded guilty to breaching a curfew condition.

Mr Ogalde-Gallardo, who was born in Chile, has lived in Aberdeen for nearly 15 years, however, during the tirade of abuse, De Geus used an offensive term for people from Pakistan towards him.

He said that while he is “not angry” at De Geus, had the 19-year-old got his ethnicity right “things would have been different”.

The court heard how De Geus’ racist slurs were so loud they woke up Mr Ogalde-Gallardo’s brother, Benjamin, and his father who were sleeping in the family home.

He said: “It’s definitely an unpleasant experience, especially with my family having to see that.

“I’m not angry at him but I’m not sure I do forgive him.”

De Geus followed Mr Ogalde-Gallardo in the early hours of the morning as he was singing along to music through his headphones and accused him of “speaking to him”.

He then hurled racist abuse, telling him to “go back to your own country”.

Accused smelled ‘strongly of alcohol’ during racist tirade

De Geus pleaded guilty to acting in an aggressive manner, threatening violence and making racist remarks.

He also admitted breaching a curfew order.

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told the court that Mr Ogalde-Gallardo became aware of De Geus as he was walking home and singing to music on Grampian Road, Aberdeen.

Mr Ambrose said: “He became aware of the accused shouting at him and making an allegation that he was speaking to the accused rather than quietly singing along to his music.

“The witness attempted to explain the innocent situation to the accused, who he noted smelled strongly of alcohol.

“He was becoming increasingly aggressive and agitated towards the witness.

“The accused approached the witness and challenged him to a fight while at the same time trying to grab at him – to which the witness extended his hands towards the accused’s chest area in self-defence.

“However, the accused’s aggressive behaviour persisted and he subsequently shouted various threatening phrases at the witness.”

Racist shouting woke up victim’s brother

De Geus’ shouting awoke Mr Ogalde-Gallardo’s brother, Benjamin, who contacted the police and went out to help his brother, where he heard the 19-year-old shout threats and tell him to “go back to your own country”.

Police found De Geus walking along Victoria Road, Aberdeen, where they cautioned and arrested him.

Benjamin Ogalde-Gallardo, Gabriel’s brother, said he found the situation “really sad” and “depressing”.

He added: “He just assumed my brother’s nationality from what he looks like.

“Although he used a racist term against my brother – which isn’t even correct as we are South American – it is still very bad to assume someone’s nationality and to categorise someone.

“I do hope that he can learn to respect others the same way he wants others to respect him and that he can change for the better.”

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on De Geus, of Girdleness Road, Aberdeen, in order for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

