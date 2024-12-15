Unpaid work for man who had to be PAVA sprayed after lying down on the A96

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crime & Courts

Unpaid work for man who had to be PAVA sprayed after lying down on the A96

Joseph Morrison was heavily intoxicated and refused to leave the Nairn road until police PAVA sprayed and handcuffed him.

By Jenni Gee
Joseph Morrison was lying in the A96 near the junction of Sandown Road
A man spotted lying on the A96 refused to leave the road and had to be PAVA sprayed by police.

Traffic had to brake to avoid Joseph Morrison on the 40mph stretch of carriageway near the Sandown Road junction in Nairn.

When police attempted to move him off the road he resisted, causing them to deploy the incapacitate spray.

Morrison, 44, admitted charges of breach of the peace and assaulting an officer at Inverness Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told the court it was around 10.30pm on July 12 of this year that police received reports of a “man, heavily intoxicated, lying in the A96 carriageway”.

Traffic braked to avoid man in road

They then traced Mr Morrison who was “gesturing to passing traffic” in the carriageway of the A96 near the junction of Sandown Road  – a 40mph speed limit.

“Traffic had to brake to avoid him,” Ms Eastwood told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

The officers shouted at Morrison and asked him to come off the carriageway, but he responded by sticking his finger up and telling them to “f*** off”, before running off in the centre of the carriageway.

One grabbed him by the clothing but he “forcefully resisted” and PAVA spray was used.

As he was handcuffed on the ground he spat on an officer’s leg telling them: “Have some of that then.”

‘Pretty embarrassing’

Solicitor David Patterson, for Morrison, said it was a “pretty embarrassing set of circumstances” which had led his client to the realisation that “he cannot drink to that extent” and prompted him to give up alcohol use entirely.

Mr Patterson said: “He thought behaviour such as this was well and truly in the past,” and added: “He is pretty embarrassed.”

Sheriff Cruickshank placed Morrison, of Woodlands Brae, Inverness, on a community payback order requiring him to complete 180 hours of unpaid work in the community.