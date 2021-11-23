Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Harris and Fox owner left ‘demoralised’ following salon break-in

By Lauren Taylor
November 23, 2021, 4:46 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 4:47 pm
Harris and Fox was broken into and forced to remain closed for the day.

The owner of Aberdeen salon Harris and Fox has described being left “demoralised” after his business was raided on Monday night.

Harris and Fox, situated on Rosemount Viaduct, was forced to remain closed after being broken into and raided on Monday evening.

Owner Ryan Harris described the break-in as “demoralising more than anything” after being closed throughout the pandemic and working hard to rebuild.

The salon is normally closed on Mondays, however, a member of staff has been in the building and had not noticed anything out of the ordinary.

When staff entered the salon this morning, they found the salon had been broken into and the fire exit three floors down was wide open, after being smashed open.

The salon had to remain closed while police carried out their investigation and a forensics team dusted for fingerprints.

According to Mr Harris, most of the electrical equipment had been taken, including professional-quality hairdryers and straighteners.

Makeup sets were also taken during the raid as well as £500 in cash.

He posted an appeal on social media urging anyone who hears of any salon-quality equipment being sold to get in touch.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTWe are sad to announce that last night we were broken in to, resulting in closure of the salon…

Posted by Harris & Fox on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a break-in at a business on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen which happened between 5pm on Monday November 22 and the morning of Tuesday November 23.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

‘We’ll bounce back’ says Harris and Fox owner

Mr Harris is hopeful to reopen tomorrow and needed to buy new equipment to be able to do so.

Harris and Fox won Hair and Beauty Business of the Year 2020, and Mr Harris is determined to “bounce back”. Picture by Darrell Benns.

The owner explained that closing for the day has had a “knock-on effect” on the business, especially on the lead-up to Christmas, which is their busiest time.

He said: “After Covid, we’ve been trying to build our business back up and one of the worst things about it has been having to cancel all our clients today. That’s one of the biggest losses.

“It’s not what you’d expect, people obviously don’t have any regard for those working really hard, it’s just that easy to break in and steal stuff.

“We’ll bounce back like we have in the past through Covid. Hopefully, the culprits will be caught.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal