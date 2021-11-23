The owner of Aberdeen salon Harris and Fox has described being left “demoralised” after his business was raided on Monday night.

Harris and Fox, situated on Rosemount Viaduct, was forced to remain closed after being broken into and raided on Monday evening.

Owner Ryan Harris described the break-in as “demoralising more than anything” after being closed throughout the pandemic and working hard to rebuild.

The salon is normally closed on Mondays, however, a member of staff has been in the building and had not noticed anything out of the ordinary.

When staff entered the salon this morning, they found the salon had been broken into and the fire exit three floors down was wide open, after being smashed open.

The salon had to remain closed while police carried out their investigation and a forensics team dusted for fingerprints.

According to Mr Harris, most of the electrical equipment had been taken, including professional-quality hairdryers and straighteners.

Makeup sets were also taken during the raid as well as £500 in cash.

He posted an appeal on social media urging anyone who hears of any salon-quality equipment being sold to get in touch.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTWe are sad to announce that last night we were broken in to, resulting in closure of the salon… Posted by Harris & Fox on Tuesday, 23 November 2021

A police spokesman said: “We received a report of a break-in at a business on Rosemount Viaduct in Aberdeen which happened between 5pm on Monday November 22 and the morning of Tuesday November 23.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

‘We’ll bounce back’ says Harris and Fox owner

Mr Harris is hopeful to reopen tomorrow and needed to buy new equipment to be able to do so.

The owner explained that closing for the day has had a “knock-on effect” on the business, especially on the lead-up to Christmas, which is their busiest time.

He said: “After Covid, we’ve been trying to build our business back up and one of the worst things about it has been having to cancel all our clients today. That’s one of the biggest losses.

“It’s not what you’d expect, people obviously don’t have any regard for those working really hard, it’s just that easy to break in and steal stuff.

“We’ll bounce back like we have in the past through Covid. Hopefully, the culprits will be caught.”