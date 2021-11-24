Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We’re all delighted to actually finish the journey together’ says Moray graduate

By Lauren Taylor
November 24, 2021, 5:14 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 12:16 pm
Aberdeen University Winter Graduations at TECA, Aberdeen. Charlotte McIntyre. Pic by: Kath Flannery/DCT Media

A Moray woman has described her delight at being able to graduate in person at Aberdeen University’s winter graduation.

Charlotte McIntyre from Burghead is among the first students to graduate from the University’s MSc Advanced Clinical Practitioners programme.

The 43-year-old admitted that finding the time to study while working and being a mum of two during the pandemic was challenging.

She said: “I was terrified that I wouldn’t be able to take on this massive challenge but I did.

“It took focus, determination and at times missing out on family time but ultimately I knew that completion of the course would allow me to do the job I would love, make me a happier person which in turn would make a happier family and give us a better quality of life.”

Mrs McIntrye explained that they did not think they would get to graduate together in person.

She explained: “When we finished in the summer and we knew that we’d qualified it felt a little bit like an anti-climax because we didn’t have any closure.

“We’re all just delighted to just actually finish the journey together I suppose.”

She plans to spend the day celebrating with her coursemates before going home to drink champagne with her husband Stuart and their two children.

She added: “It was absolutely worth all the tears and occasional sleepless nights worrying about exams and deadlines.

“Sometimes I still don’t believe it. I feel so proud.”

