‘We’re all delighted to actually finish the journey together’ says Moray graduate

A Moray woman has described her delight at being able to graduate in person at Aberdeen University’s winter graduation.

Charlotte McIntyre from Burghead is among the first students to graduate from the University’s MSc Advanced Clinical Practitioners programme.

The 43-year-old admitted that finding the time to study while working and being a mum of two during the pandemic was challenging.

She said: “I was terrified that I wouldn’t be able to take on this massive challenge but I did.

“It took focus, determination and at times missing out on family time but ultimately I knew that completion of the course would allow me to do the job I would love, make me a happier person which in turn would make a happier family and give us a better quality of life.”

Mrs McIntrye explained that they did not think they would get to graduate together in person.

She explained: “When we finished in the summer and we knew that we’d qualified it felt a little bit like an anti-climax because we didn’t have any closure.

“We’re all just delighted to just actually finish the journey together I suppose.”

She plans to spend the day celebrating with her coursemates before going home to drink champagne with her husband Stuart and their two children.

She added: “It was absolutely worth all the tears and occasional sleepless nights worrying about exams and deadlines.

“Sometimes I still don’t believe it. I feel so proud.”