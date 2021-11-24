Highland woman celebrates graduation after undergraduate ceremony cancelled due to Covid

A Highland woman is looking forward to celebrating her graduation after missing her undergraduate ceremony due to Covid.

Lucy Garrow from Boat of Garten graduated from Aberdeen University with a Masters in Health Psychology.

The 23-year-old will spend the day celebrating with her parents, Pauline and Gordon, and her boyfriend Kyle.

They will go for lunch and explore the Granite City together.

She said: “I never got to go to my undergraduate graduation and this is the first time I’ve seen everyone on my course so it’s pretty good.

“I’ve seen them online, but seeing them face-to-face for the first time is quite nice.”

After graduating today she is looking forward to carrying on her studies to becoming a fully qualified health psychologist.

Miss Garrow has been accepted onto the Doctorate Health Psychology programme at Glasgow Caledonian University.