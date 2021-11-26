Storm Arwen: Flood alerts and warnings issued across north-east as weather warnings come into force

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Flood alerts and warnings issued across north-east as weather warnings come into force

By Joe Cawthorn
November 26, 2021, 1:20 pm Updated: November 26, 2021, 4:32 pm
Waves could be set to batter the coastline again due to Storm Arwen

Flood alerts and warnings have been issued across the north-east as Storm Arwen begins to cause havoc across the region.

A rare red weather warning – the first in the region since 2018’s infamous Beast from the East blizzard – is in place for Aberdeen and the east coast on Friday.

Amber warnings for snow and wind remain in place into Friday evening and Saturday morning too, with Aberdeen City Council warning for surging waves on the coast.

Snow has already fallen across the region, with pictures and video showing the winter weather in Aberdeen and Inverness.

And now, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued alerts and warnings for flooding to be aware of.

Where is the flood warning?

A flood warning, more sever than an alert, has been issued for Portsoy to Macduff.

A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions means that flooding from the sea is expected to affect low lying land, roads and properties along the Moray Firth from Portsoy to Macduff.

Flooding and wave overtopping in and around low lying parts of Macduff is possible.

Flooding impacts are expected around the time of high tide at 4.30pm om Friday 26th November 2021.

SEPA are urging residents to remain vigilant and have said the warning will remain in place until further notice.

The Floodline quick dial number for this area is 21158

Where are the flood alerts?

Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen City, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside all have amber alert warnings in place.

SEPA say on their website that for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, the alert is for coastal flooding.

Thye go on to say: “Due to high waves and strong winds there is a risk of significant hazard from wave overtopping, and damage to coastal infrastructure for sections of the coast exposed to the north and northeast from Friday afternoon through to Saturday.”

The Floodline quick dial number for this area is 21100

The Floodline quick dial number for Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside is 22300.

For all the latest updates on Storm Arwen as they happen – head over to Live Blog HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]