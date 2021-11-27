Storm Arwen: About 80,000 homes remain without power after strong winds sweep north

About 75,000 homes across the north of Scotland are without power on Saturday morning as the region recovers from the effects of Storm Arwen.

All train services also remain suspended north of Perth and Dundee pending safety checks on the route.

It is understood some passengers have been stranded in the Huntly area overnight with ScotRail reporting replacement transport is only due to arrive at 8am.

When will your power cut end?

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks has about 500 staff working through the night amidst reports of sustained wind of 70mph and gusts of up to 90mph.

As of 10pm on Friday, the firm had experienced 250 high voltage faults due to fallen trees and branches, causing more than 100,000 experiencing a power cut during Storm Arwen.

Power cuts have affected communities across Scotland with the main areas affected Aberdeenshire, Moray, Angus and Perthshire.

About 110,000 households had a power cut during Storm Arwen at one point with supply restored to about 40,000 of them.

Mark Rough, director of customer operations at SSEN, said: “Storm Arwen has brought some of the most severe and challenging weather we have experienced in recent years, resulting in significant disruption across the north of Scotland.

“Despite detailed preparations, the prolonged and severe nature of the weather front has hampered efforts to restore supplies. We therefore expect many customers to remain without power into Saturday, particularly in the Aberdeenshire area.

“We would like to apologise to all our customers who have experienced a loss of supply and would like to reassure them that our teams are working hard to prioritise faults and carry out repairs at the earliest opportunity.”

What is the transport situation?

The strong winds brought by Storm Arwen brought chaos to roads, trains and flights across the north and north-east.

ScotRail has reported safety checks need to be done on lines between Aberdeen and Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness and from Inverness to Wick and Kyle of Lochalsh before trains can resume.

Currently replacement buses are only running between Inverness and Perth, which was due to be shut anyway for planned engineering work.

Stagecoach say all services in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray will remain suspended until 8am until teams check routes for safety.

Meanwhile, police say the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road will remain closed near Keith until daylight after a tree hit live powerlines. Traffic is being diverted through Newmill.

Snow gates on several high routes also remain closed with weather warnings for snow and ice on hills due to remain in force through Saturday.

You can follow live updates from Storm Arwen on our live blog HERE