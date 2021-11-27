Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
286 train services cancelled due to Storm Arwen

By Ross Hempseed
November 27, 2021, 7:33 am Updated: November 27, 2021, 11:05 am
Several train services cancelled due to trees on the line.

Scotland’s railways are experiencing major disruption due to damage to lines or blockages as Storm Arwen enters the second day of travel chaos.

Routes across the entire Scotrail network have been affected by damage sustained during the intensely strong winds caused when Storm Arwen made landfall early Friday afternoon.

At present on the morning of Saturday, November 27, there have been 286 train services cancelled across Scotland with 23 lines affected.

Early morning trains due to travel across the north and north-east have been cancelled due to the debris on the line.

Major disruption to travel services.

Scotrail have closed several major lines including the Inverness to Aberdeen line to carry out a thorough inspection of the damage sustained to the line.

Reports of trees on the line and damage to the overhead electrical cables have been reported across Scotland making rail travel impossible until these issues are fixed.

A total of 23 services travelling to and from Inverness have been cancelled up until midday while 30 trains calling at Aberdeen have been cancelled.

Trains service are not the only transport services affected as CalMac services experience more disruption due to high winds.

Currently, there are only three routes from the mainland to the western islands which are running normally while 26 could be cancelled if bad weather persists through the morning.

At Aberdeen Airport, some flights are being cancelled due to the persistant high winds that are dangerous when taking off.

Please follow our dedicated blog with all the latest updates.

