286 train services cancelled due to Storm Arwen

Scotland’s railways are experiencing major disruption due to damage to lines or blockages as Storm Arwen enters the second day of travel chaos.

Routes across the entire Scotrail network have been affected by damage sustained during the intensely strong winds caused when Storm Arwen made landfall early Friday afternoon.

At present on the morning of Saturday, November 27, there have been 286 train services cancelled across Scotland with 23 lines affected.

Early morning trains due to travel across the north and north-east have been cancelled due to the debris on the line.

Major disruption to travel services.

Scotrail have closed several major lines including the Inverness to Aberdeen line to carry out a thorough inspection of the damage sustained to the line.

Reports of trees on the line and damage to the overhead electrical cables have been reported across Scotland making rail travel impossible until these issues are fixed.

A total of 23 services travelling to and from Inverness have been cancelled up until midday while 30 trains calling at Aberdeen have been cancelled.

Trains service are not the only transport services affected as CalMac services experience more disruption due to high winds.

Currently, there are only three routes from the mainland to the western islands which are running normally while 26 could be cancelled if bad weather persists through the morning.

At Aberdeen Airport, some flights are being cancelled due to the persistant high winds that are dangerous when taking off.

Please follow our dedicated blog with all the latest updates.